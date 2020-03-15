Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Expected to reach $126.8 billion by 2027

WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Autonomous Vehicle Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023”.

The automobile industry is on top of their time, they are expressing great demand and new opportunities. The main factor for the growth of this industry innovation and understanding the need of people or those who drive the vehicles. Today’s customers have been looking for simple, personalized and smooth driving experiences, and that too with easy communication with digital technology.

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) is the latest innovation, they are the robots without human hands drive from one destination to other. These vehicles drive on the road with the latest GPS navigation systems, Artificial intelligence (AI), and LIDAR.

According to research reports, the global autonomous vehicles market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.6% and reach $126.8 billion during forecast period of 2017-2027.

As per the new study of the report, Automobile vehicles (AVs) represent a major innovation for the automotive industry it has been segmented into 3 parts starting from 2015. The 1st part already begins from 2015-2023 where AV is developed and use in the major industry before it goes on the road. It’s like reality for most of the industry and new model are being approached.

The 2nd part is 2023 to-2030 where consumers are approaching AV and everything will be redesign. 3rd part will be like 2030 to 2050 where the AV will be as a primary mode of transport for every individual across the globe.

The increased investment by auto makers the changing needs and behavior of the customers, and the eco-friendly environment of autonomous vehicles is expected to increase market growth. The market is analyzed based on sensors, hardware, software, services, departments and autonomous vehicles.

Technology like, artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to play an important role in the global autonomous vehicle market. Automakers and technicians are investing in Ai to succeed in the autonomous vehicles era. Moreover, vehicle sharing services such as car sharing / taxi sharing will reach higher adoption rates because individuals are more likely to be more likely to afford this service more affordable and easily.

Regional analysis shows that China, India and Japan are the major markets in the autonomous vehicles market, which is part of Europe’s largest market in North America. Due to increasing artificial insemination of vehicles, the Software Department provides a huge market by the type of product.

The Autonomous Vehicle report examines market demand and the dependency rates of autonomous vehicles. This report aims to provide key players the opportunity to gain the latest trends, current market conditions, government initiatives and market-related technologies. In addition, it helps venture capitalists to understand the profile of companies.

The key players covered in the report are Apple, Google, Nissan Motor, Ford Motor, Intel, Volvo, General Motors, Argus Cyber Security, nuTonomy, Almotive, and Autoliv.

Finally, the global autonomous vehicles market is set to be a new source of revenue inflow for the value chain players, security, service, automation, connectivity, manufactures, and sensors providers.

