Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Popularity, Development, Leisure Application & Gross Revenues 2019

Autonomous underwater vehicles, sometimes called unmanned underwater vehicles are extremely useful to perform a diverse array of tasks such as mapping submerged wrecks, obstructions, and rock formations that can be hazardous to recreational or commercial vehicles. The last decade has seen the autonomous underwater vehicle market come into its own with AUV’s being chosen for most deep-water surveys. The scientific community has also opted for autonomous underwater vehicles for both deep exploration as well as work in shallow waters. New applications have surfaced in the autonomous underwater vehicle market as these vehicles are critical in search & rescue missions, salvage operations, and in archaeology. The autonomous underwater vehicle market is projected to record a robust CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The study covers market dynamics across all the profiled regions viz. Japan, APEJ, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America giving readers an idea of the prospects that can be tapped in autonomous underwater vehicle market, both existing and potential.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Shallow AUVs (Depth <=100 meters)

Medium AUVs (Depth <= 1,000 meters)

Large AUVs (Depth > 1,000 meters)

End Use

Military & Defense

Environmental Protection and Monitoring

Archeological and Exploration

Search and Salvage Operations

Oceanography

Oil & Gas

Technology Type

Collision Avoidance

Communication

Navigation

Propulsion

Imaging

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The autonomous underwater vehicle market comprises a thorough evaluation of autonomous underwater vehicle market and provides critical insights of the factors impacting sales of autonomous underwater vehicles. The report looks at the stakeholder strategies that can prove beneficial to attaining success in autonomous underwater vehicle market. The autonomous underwater vehicle market has been assessed on the basis of end use, product type, technology type, and region.

The autonomous underwater vehicle market report begins with the executive summary that provides a birds-eye view of autonomous underwater vehicle market as a whole. This is where autonomous underwater vehicle market value has been mentioned in terms of US$ and it further moves on to the opportunity analysis and technological trends shaping autonomous underwater vehicle market. A comprehensive study of autonomous underwater vehicle market across all the regions can be expected in this section of autonomous underwater vehicle market report. Market presence of influential participants in terms of market attractiveness concludes this portion of the report.

