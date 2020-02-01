Global Automotive Voice Recognition Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Automotive Voice Recognition Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 116 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Voice Recognition is the identification of a person from characteristics of voices. Voice recognition converts speech from a recorded audio signal to text. Humans convert words to speech with their speech production mechanism. An voice recognition aims to infer those original words given the observable signal.

In the recent years, the development of automotive voice recognition market is quite fast due to the fast increase of the amount of global vehicle production.

Nuance is still the largest player in the automotive voice recognition market, occupying market share more than 70%. It sells millions of products to automotive manufacturers and automotive multimedia system supplier.

In fact, the automotive voice recognition system is generally integrated in the automotive multimedia system. Now, more and more automotive voice recognition can recognize several languages to meet drivers’ demand.

Thanks to the fast development of automotive industry, the development of automotive voice recognition market is promising in the next several years, especially in developing regions like China.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Voice Recognition market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 220 million by 2024, from US$ 180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Voice Recognition business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Voice Recognition market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Voice Recognition value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Automotive Voice Recognition market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Automotive Voice Recognition players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Nuance

VoiceBox

Iflytek

Fuetrek

Sensory

AMI

LumenVox

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Single language recognition

Multilingual Recognition

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Automotive Voice Recognition in each application, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Voice Recognition market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Voice Recognition market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Voice Recognition players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Voice Recognition with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Voice Recognition submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

