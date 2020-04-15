Global Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pumps Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pumps Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pumps Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The automotive variable discharge oil pump modify the delivery volume flow according to the engine oil demand and avoids the unnecessary pumping of the oil that causes an over consumption of fuel as well manage power consumption in the vehicle. Lubrication generally increases fuel consumption and impose a higher load on the engine. The oil consumption of engine is proportional to bearing clearances, load, operating temperature, speed & state of the wear of the engine. The conventional mechanical oil pump is attributed to the operating speed, and hence has no control on the oil flow. The automotive variable discharge oil pump can also joined with the balancer shaft unit and vacuum pump.

The global Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pumps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Delphi Automotive LLP

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magna International

NIDEC GPM GmbH

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

SHW Group

Stackpole International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Segment by Application

Passenger cars (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

