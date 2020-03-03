Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Segment by Type, Application, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Usage-based Insurance is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behavior and place.

The Americas region is projected to be the largest market for usage-based insurance during the forecast period. The Americas has the highest adoption rate of usage-based insurance as compared to other regions owing to higher regular insurance premiums and high sales of premium D segment and light-duty vehicles. Apart from this, vehicles with telematics and connected car services are acting as a driving factor for the usage-based insurance market.

In 2018, the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Usage-based Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Progressive

Allstate

Octo Telematics

MetroMile

Allianz

AXA

Liberty Mutual

Verizon

Movitrack Viasat

Nationwide

Esurance

Safeco

Travellers

Liberty Mutual Insurance

AIOI

QBE

Modus Group

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

Inseego

Truemotion

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Market segment by Application, split into

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

1.4.3 Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

1.4.4 Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

1.5.3 Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size

2.2 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Usage-based Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

