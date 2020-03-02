Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Size by Manufacturers, Applications, Type, Regions and Future Forecast till 2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Automotive Threaded Fasteners during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

A threaded fastener is a discrete piece of hardware that has internal or external screw threads. It falls into the overall fastener family. They are usually used for the assembly of multiple parts and facilitate disassembly. The most common types are the screw, nut and bolt.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive threaded fasteners during the forecast period owing to their large production and sales of vehicles. The government regulations for lightweight vehicles have led to advancements in technology for manufacturing lightweight and durable products in the region. Also, manufacturers are shifting from standard parts to customized parts, which will drive the demand for customized fasteners in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Threaded Fasteners.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Threaded Fasteners market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Threaded Fasteners production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Threaded Fasteners in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Wrth, Araymond, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Wrth

Araymond

ITW

KAMAX

STANLEY

Aoyama Seisakusho

Meidoh

LISI

NORMA

Nifco

Meira

ZF TRW

Precision Castparts

Topura

Chunyu

Boltun

Fontana

Sundram Fasteners

SFS intec

Samjin

Keller & Kalmbach

Piolax

Bllhoff

EJOT Group

GEM-YEAR

RUIBIAO

Shenzhen AERO

Dongfeng Auto

Chongqing Standard

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Breakdown Data by Type

Stainless Steel

Iron

Bronze

Nickel

Aluminum

Brass

Plastic

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

