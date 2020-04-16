Global Automotive Thermoelectric Generator Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Automotive Thermoelectric Generator Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Thermoelectric Generator Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An automotive thermoelectric generator (ATEG) is a device that converts some of the waste heat of an internal combustion engine (IC) into electricity using the Seebeck Effect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

II-VI Marlow

Alphabet Energy

European Thermodynamics

Faurecia

Gentherm Incorporated

KELK

Laird

SANGO

Tenneco

Thermonamic Electronics (Jiangxi)

Valeo

Yamaha Motor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoelectric Module

Cooling Plates

Heat Exchangers

Others

Segment by Application

Cars

SUV

Pickup Trucks

Commercial Vehicle

