Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis by Key Players- Abbott Diagnostics, Inc.,AccuTech, LLC,Alere Inc.,Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Telematics is a crash-resistant black box that receives wireless information, information more advanced than broadcast radio, and does something useful with it.

North America is expected to have a significant share of the global automotive telematics market, followed by Europe. In the vehicle category, Japan and the U.S are the key users of automotive telematics system. Emerging markets such as India and China are estimated to boost the global automotive telematics over the next six years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Delphi

Continental

Bosch

LG

Geotab

Danlaw

CalAmp

Automatic

Dash

Zubie

Xirgo Technologies

Mojio

Autonet

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Type 1

Wifi Type

Others

Segment by Application

Repair Technicians

State Agencies

Vehicle Owners

Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers

Others

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Telematics Market Overview

2 Global Automotive Telematics Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Automotive Telematics Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Automotive Telematics Consumption by Regions

5 Global Automotive Telematics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Telematics Business

8 Automotive Telematics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

