GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCH MARKET 2019-2023: KNOW ABOUT INDUSTRY PEERS, THEIR STRATEGIC, GROWTH FACTORS

Automotive Switch Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Automotive Switch Market Summary:

Report on Automotive Switch Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Automotive Switch Market Overview:

The global automotive switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% to reach USD 39 billion by the year 2023. Automobile switches have become an important indicator of a vehicleâs quality. Buyers across all segments expect a certain quality of switch in their automobiles. This trend is prevalent even in the economical vehicles in Asia-Pacific region. Countries, like China in Asia-Pacific have levied heavy taxes on automobiles, making them expensive as compared to their original value. Subsequently, the expectations of the customers rise even in the budget car segment. Defective switches can become a big problem for the automobile manufacturers and their reputation. In 2016, Napino Group firm Vishnu Vaibhav Industry, an auto components maker, has tied up with ZF TRW Global Body Control Systems (BCS) Germany Company to supply switches for the automotive manufacturers in India.

Global Automotive Switch Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Alps Electric, Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Omron Corporation, Panasonic, Tokai Rika, TRW Automotive, Uno Minda Group, ZF Friedrichshafen

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of the North America, Spain, UK, Germany, Russia, France, Rest of the Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Available Customization of the Report:

– This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Automotive Switch Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Assumptions

2.4 Econometric Forecast Model

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Technology Trends

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of the Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of the Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Spike in Fuel Saving With the Advent of an Engine Switch

5.1.2 Increasing Penetration of Electronics in Vehicles Produced Worldwide

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Changing Prices of Raw Materials Used in Manufacturing Switches

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Market for Electric Vehicles

6. Global Automotive Switch Market, By Switch Type

6.1 Knob

6.2 Button

6.3 Touchpad

7. Global Automotive Switch Market, By Application

7.1 Indicator System Switches

7.2 Electronic System Switches

7.3 HVAC

7.4 EMS Switches

8. Global Automotive Switch Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Rest of the North America

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Spain

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 Russia

8.2.5 France

8.2.6 Rest of the Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 India

8.3.3 Japan

8.3.4 Rest of the Asia-Pacific

8.4 South America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 Argentina

8.4.3 Rest of the South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Alps Electric

10.2 Bosch

10.3 Continental

10.4 Delphi Automotive

10.5 Omron Corporation

10.6 Panasonic

10.7 Tokai Rika

10.8 TRW Automotive

10.9 Uno Minda Group

10.10 ZF Friedrichshafen

11. Future Outlook of the market

12. Disclaimer

To conclude, Automotive Switch report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

