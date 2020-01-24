Global Automotive Sunroofs Market: Premium Car Sales on the Rise, notes TMR

Nearly 25.5% of the global automotive sunroofs market in 2015 was taken up by the four leading players at the time. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., and Inteva Products, Inc., held the larger shares in an otherwise extremely fragmented market.

As stated by Transparency Market Research in a recent research report, the competitive scenario in the global automotive sunroofs market is expected to remain medium to high over the coming years. The leaders of the market will still have to compete with the large number of local players in order to improve their net worth. The global automotive sunroofs market was calculated to be valued at US$4.79 bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to reach US$11.4 bn by 2024, after expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17465

Modern Sunroofs Meet Dual Requirement of Safety and Comfort

“One of the key factors currently driving the global automotive sunroofs market is the increasing demand by consumers for their cars to be safe as well as comfortable. The use of sunroofs has increased significantly over the past few years due to these demands. Consumers are increasingly demanding luxury cars with built-in sunroof features thanks to increasing disposable incomes and exposure to an increasing number of automotive companies. In terms of safety, modern sunroofs can come with the smart glass, which are not only lightweight and can increase the fuel efficiency and reduce power consumption of a vehicle,” states a TMR analyst.

Get Table of Content @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/17465

Another factor expected to drive the global automotive sunroofs market over the coming years is the growing demand for high-end luxury cars, especially from emerging economies. Audi, BMW, Mercedes and the likes are gearing up to be a larger part of the automotive boom in Asia Pacific, where increasing disposable incomes is allowing a large number of consumers to reach for high-end vehicles that can come with sunroofs.