Global Automotive Smart Glass Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024

Needle Coke Industry

Description

Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.

The global Needle Coke market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Needle Coke by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ConocoPhillips

C-Chem

Seadrift Coke

JX Group

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Indian Oil Company

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

Fangda Carbon

Shanxi Jinzhou Group

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Qitaihe Baotailong

Sinosteel

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Petroleum-based Needle Coke

Coal-based Needle Coke

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Needle Coke Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Needle Coke

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Needle Coke Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke

3.1.2 Coal-based Needle Coke

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 ConocoPhillips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 C-Chem (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Seadrift Coke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 JX Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Sumitomo Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Indian Oil Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Fangda Carbon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Shanxi Jinzhou Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Qitaihe Baotailong (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Sinosteel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Graphite Electrode

6.1.2 Demand in Special Carbon Material

6.1.3 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

