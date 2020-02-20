Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description By Component (Electronic Control Unit, Transceivers, Wiring Harness and Others), Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicle and Electric Vehicle), Frequency (High Frequency, Very High Frequency and Ultra High Frequency) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa).

Market Definition

Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems. In automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications.

Smart antennas can be categorized into three major categories, SIMO (single input, multiple outputs), MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) and MISO (multiple inputs, single output). In SIMO antenna technology, single antenna is used at the source and multiple antennas are used at the destination. In MIMO antenna technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and destination both. In MISO technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and single antenna at the destination.

Smart antenna modules in automobiles comprises of one or more antenna(s) assemblies that contain multiple antenna types along with radio electronics and several RF, digital, analog I/O chips and circuits. Integrating antennas and M2M (machine-to-machine) modules into smart antennas results into applications involving user interfaces, sensors and database interaction.

Global automotive smart antenna market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into electronic control unit (ECU), transceivers (Bluetooth transceivers and Wi-Fi transceivers), wiring harness and others.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into ICE vehicle (commercial vehicle, light duty vehicle and passenger car) and electric vehicle (battery-electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle).

On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into high frequency (0.1 GHz-1GHz and 1GHz-2GHz), very high frequency (2GHz-3GHz and 3GHz-4GHz) and ultra-high frequency (4GHz-5.2GHz and 5.2GHz-5.9GHz).

Key Market Players

The key market players for global automotive smart antenna market are listed below:

> DENSO CORPORATION

> Continental AG

> Ficosa Internacional SA

> HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

> TE Connectivity

> Airgain, Inc.

> Calearo Antenne SA

> HARMAN International

> HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

> Harschmann Car Communication

> Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

> INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., LTD.

> KATHREIN SE

> Laird

> LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

> MD ELEKTRONIK

> PulseLarsen Electronics

> SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

> Yokowo co., Ltd.

> WISI Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 27

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 27

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 27

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SMART ANTENNA MARKET 27

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 28

1.5 LIMITATIONS 29

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 29

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 31

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 31

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 32

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 33

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 33

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 34

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 37

2.7 MARKET TIMELINE 38

2.8 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 39

2.9 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 40

2.10 SECONDARY SOURCES 41

2.11 ASSUMPTIONS 41

2.12 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 42

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 43

3.1 DRIVERS 45

3.1.1 GROWING ELECTRONICS & INFOTAINMENT SYSTEMS IN VEHICLES 45

3.1.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR SAFETY FEATURES IN VEHICLES 45

3.1.3 RISING ADOPTION OF 5G TECHNOLOGY IN VEHICLES 46

3.2 RESTRAINTS 47

3.2.1 COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURAL ISSUE ACROSS EMERGING MARKETS 47

3.2.2 RELIABLE VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE PROBLEM IN DEVELOPING NATIONS 47

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 48

3.3.1 INCREASING SALES OF LUXURY VEHICLES 48

3.3.2 DEVELOPMENT OF AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES 48

3.4 CHALLENGES 49

3.4.1 INSTALLATION OF SMART ANTENNA IN VEHICLES 49

3.4.2 CONFLICT OVER SPECTRUM 49

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 51

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 54

6 INDUSTRY INSIGHT 56

7 TECHNOLOGICAL OVERVIEW 57

7.1 OVERVIEW 57

7.2 APPLICATION 57

7.3 PATTERN OF AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA 58

7.4 LATEST ADVANCES IN AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA TECHNOLOGY 59

8 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SMART ANTENNA MARKET, BY FREQUENCY 60

8.1 OVERVIEW 61

8.2 HIGH FREQUENCY 62

8.2.1 0.1 GHZ-1GHZ 63

8.2.2 1GHZ-2GHZ 63

8.3 VERY HIGH FREQUENCY 63

8.3.1 2GHZ-3GHZ 64

8.3.2 3 GHZ-4GHZ 64

8.4 ULTRA HIGH FRQUENCY 64

8.4.1 5.2GHZ-5.9GHZ 65

8.4.2 4GHZ-5.2GHZ 65

9 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SMART ANTENNA MARKET, BY VEHICLE 66

9.1 OVERVIEW 67

9.2 ICE VEHICLE 68

9.2.1 PASSENGER CARS 69

9.2.2 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 69

9.2.3 LIGHT DUTY VEHICLE 69

9.3 ELECTRIC VEHICLE 70

9.3.1 HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLE (HEV) 70

9.3.2 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLE (PHEV) 70

9.3.3 BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLE (BEV) 70

10 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SMART ANTENNA MARKET, BY COMPONENT 72

10.1 OVERVIEW 73

10.2 ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNIT 74

10.3 TRANSCEIVERS 75

10.3.1 BLUETOOTH TRANSCEIVERS- 75

10.3.2 WI-FI TRANSCEIVERS 75

10.4 WIRING HARNESS 76

10.5 OTHERS 77

11 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SMART ANTENNA MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 78

11.1 OVERVIEW 79

11.2 NORTH AMERICA 84

11.2.1 U.S. 90

11.2.2 CANADA 93

11.2.3 MEXICO 96

11.3 EUROPE 99

11.3.1 GERMANY 105

11.3.2 U.K. 108

11.3.3 FRANCE 111

11.3.4 ITALY 114

11.3.5 SPAIN 117

11.3.6 NETHERLANDS 120

11.3.7 RUSSIA 123

11.3.8 TURKEY 126

11.3.9 BELGIUM 129

11.3.10 SWITZERLAND 132

11.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 135

11.4 ASIA PACIFIC 136

11.4.1 CHINA 142

11.4.2 JAPAN 145

11.4.3 SOUTH KOREA 148

11.4.4 AUSTRALIA 151

11.4.5 INDIA 154

11.4.6 MALAYSIA 157

11.4.7 THAILAND 160

11.4.8 SINGAPORE 163

11.4.9 INDONESIA 166

11.4.10 PHILIPPINES 169

11.4.11 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC 172

11.5 SOUTH AMERICA 173

11.5.1 BRAZIL 179

11.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 182

11.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 183

11.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 189

11.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 192

12 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SMART ANTENNA MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 193

12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 193

12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 194

12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 195

12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA PACIFIC 196

13 COMPANY PROFILES 197

13.1 CONTINENTAL AG 197

13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 197

13.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 197

13.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 199

13.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 199

13.1.5 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS 200

13.1.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 200

13.1.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 201

13.1.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 201

13.2 TE CONNECTIVITY 202

13.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 202

Continue…

