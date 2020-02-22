Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global automotive sensor and camera technologies market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
By Type (Sensor type and Camera type), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, LVC and HCV), Application (Sensor and Camera), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;
In type, there are two notable segments, sensor type and camera type. Whereas Sensor type accounted for the maximum share in the year 2018 owing to high adoption of different types of sensors in the vehicle. It has been observed that companies are coming up with advanced temperature sensor because of its requirement in automotive HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system. In addition, adoption of camera in the automobile is witnessing a considerable growth. Benefits of camera in the vehicle it has been observed that companies are coming up with advanced digital cameras because its application such as park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, blind spot detection and others. Because of above factors this type segment is growing at the 9.0% CAGR.
In vehicle type, there are three sub segments, named as passenger car, LCV, and HCV. Passenger car segment is driving the vehicle type market because of the most of automotive sensors and cameras have been used in passenger car for remote keyless entry, automatic rain wipers, automatic headlamps, washer fluid level, headlamp levelling and others. Hence passenger car segment is growing with highest 9.5% CAGR rate.
In application, sensor segment has highest market share USD 46,141.90 million. It has been observed that sensor segment is driving the vehicle type market due to its high requirement in safety features of automotive such as traction control, electronic stability control, forward-collision warning, tire-pressure monitors and others
Key Market Players
The key market players for global automotive sensor and camera technologies market are listed below;
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC
CONTINENTAL AG
VALEO
AUTOLIV INC
OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC
MOBILEYE
AEI INC.
STONKAM
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES, INC
OTHERS
