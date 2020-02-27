Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Business Development, Technology, Key Players and Forecast till 2025

The global market status for Automotive Semiconductor is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Automotive Semiconductor market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

The Automotive Semiconductor market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Semiconductor.

This report presents the worldwide Automotive Semiconductor market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments

ON Semiconductor

ROHM

Toshiba

Analog Devices

Automotive Semiconductor Breakdown Data by Type

Passenger

LCV

HCV

Automotive Semiconductor Breakdown Data by Application

Processor

Analog IC

Discrete Power

Sensor

Memory

Automotive Semiconductor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Automotive Semiconductor Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Semiconductor Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Passenger

1.4.3 LCV

1.4.4 HCV

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Processor

1.5.3 Analog IC

1.5.4 Discrete Power

1.5.5 Sensor

1.5.6 Memory

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Semiconductor Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Production 2014-2025

2.2 Automotive Semiconductor Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Semiconductor Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Semiconductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Semiconductor Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Semiconductor Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Semiconductor Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Semiconductor Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Semiconductor Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Semiconductor Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Semiconductor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Semiconductor Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automotive Semiconductor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Automotive Semiconductor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

