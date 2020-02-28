Global Automotive Rocker Arm Market Demand Evaluation, Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Future Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The global automotive rocker arm market is segmented into engine type such as push rod engines, petrol engine, diesel engine, overhead cam engines, others. Among these segments, push rod engine segment is expected to dominate the overall automotive rocker arm market during the forecast period. Further, petrol engine and diesel engine are essential parts in a vehicle but these engines have a limited life. This factor is fueling the demand for push rod engine filters in the aftermarket. In addition, rising demand for automobiles is also projected to trigger the growth of automotive rocker arm market in near future.

Global automotive rocker arm market is anticipated to mask a notable CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Further, global automotive rocker arm market is expected to reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2027. Increasing pollution levels and growing requirement for high efficiency cars are likely to boost the demand for automotive rocker arms during the forecast period. Additionally, continuous increase in the production of passenger vehicles is a key factor which is driving the growth of automotive rocker arms market.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 43% in Global Automotive Rocker Arm Market in 2016. Additionally, emerging economies such as China and India and positive GDP figures are believed to foster the growth of automotive rocker arm market in this region. In 2016, Europe occupied second position in the terms of market share and is anticipated to showcase robust growth in automotive rocker arm market. Countries such as Germany & UK are witnessing the augmented demand for automotive rocker arm. Apart from this, North America automotive rocker arm market is expected to grow at a significant pace due to rise in sales of passenger cars.

Advancement In technology

Technology advancement and developments, many car makers center on creating light weight motor. Crediting to this, originators endeavor to decrease the heaviness of a motor by diminishing the heaviness of different parts utilized in it. Lightweight car rocker arms are normally utilized in high rpm applications. As steel has more exhaustion quality and firmness, numerous producers are utilizing steel car rocker arms, which are as light as aluminium ones. Further to this, decreased weight of the car rocker arm compares to less load on valve springs, which deliver more rpm.

Wide Scale Demand for Rocker Arms

Post-retail car rocker arm producers are thinking of new innovations and creations that are helping the car rocker arm industry develop. Likewise, expanding interest for vehicles all around is filling development of the worldwide car rocker arm advertise. Numerous organizations are utilizing different lightweight materials, for example, aluminium, and steel, among others in the assembling of car rocker arms – in order to decrease the general weight of a motor. Lightweight car rocker arms are basic for proficient activity, however quality additionally assumes an essential job in the life of a car rocker arm.

In contrast, increasing demand and sale of electric vehicle is believed to dampen the growth of global automotive rocker arm market.

The report titled “Automotive rocker arm Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global automotive rocker arm market in terms of market segmentation by design, by type of engine, by vehicle type, by material used and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive rocker arm market which includes company profiling of HITCHINER Manufacturing Co. Inc., OE Pushrods, Eurocams Ltd., Woosu Ams Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Kowze Auto Parts Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul LLC, Kalyani Steels, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, KYOCERA Corporation, Indo Schottle Pvt. Ltd. and other key players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automotive rocker arm market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

