In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-refinish-sales-market-report-2018
This report studies the global Automotive Refinish market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Refinish market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Automotive refinish are a functional coating formulated to be used on damaged surfaces of automotive exteriors in order to restore them, realizing the same feeling of color as that of new vehicles.
The global automotive refinish market size was USD 2.2 billion in 2016 and increasing automotive refinish demand in light of rising road collisions and aftermarket modifications will fuel market growth. Growing consumption of refinish coatings in automotive maintenance, repair, and aftermarket painting on account of excellent visual appearance, surface protection, resistance to corrosion, extreme weather, temperature, heat and water is expected to promote industry expansion.
Solvent borne technology accounted for 51% of the global Revenue share in 2016 and is expected to witness slow growth owing to stringent regulations on VOC emission levels. However, improvements in technologies and innovations have led to the development of high solid formulations. High solid formulations are widely used owing to high-quality finish and reduced emissions, which in turn will augment solvent borne coatings industry size over the forecast period.
The industry is extremely competitive in nature with the key players involved in R&D and continuous product innovation. PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams (Valspar), Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF were the major players and accounted for over 85% of the overall market share in 2016.
The global Automotive Refinish market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams (Valspar)
Axalta Coating Systems
Akzo Nobel
BASF
…
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Solvent Borne
Water Borne
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Automotive Refinish sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Automotive Refinish players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Refinish are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Automotive Refinish Manufacturers
Automotive Refinish Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automotive Refinish Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Refinish market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-refinish-sales-market-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Automobile & Transportation market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Automobile & Transportation markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Automobile & Transportation Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Automobile & Transportation market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Automobile & Transportation market
- Challenges to market growth for Automobile & Transportation manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Automobile & Transportation Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.