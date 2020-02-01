Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market by Type, Application and Top Key Players in 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Automotive Refinish Coating: Close Call Between Solvent-Borne and Water-Borne Coatings” to its huge collection of research reports.

The automotive refinish coatings market has never had it better than in the second decade of the 21st century. The explosion in vehicle ownership, particularly in the fast-growing APEJ region has unfortunately led to a rise in vehicle collisions with owners choosing to repair or repaint their vehicles instead of it being business as usual. Along with this, the adoption of newer chemical technologies should boost automotive refinish coatings market during the course of forecast period. Persistence Market Research has prepared an exhaustive report on automotive refinish coatings market titled Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017-2022).

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Taxonomy

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Material Type

UV-cured Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

Solvent-borne Coatings

Coating Structure

Top Coat

Base Coat

Primer

Clear Coat

Vehicle Type

Premium Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Compact Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Resin Type

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

The automotive refinish coating market report begins with the executive summary and introduction that are the perfect first-glance at automotive refinish coating market. The automotive refinish coatings market report has an in-depth assessment of automotive refinish coatings market in value terms expressed in US dollars. In addition to this, the section comprises of the opportunity analysis and technological advancements that impact automotive refinish coatings market. A comprehensive evaluation of each market within automotive refinish coatings market across the different geographic regions can be extracted from this chapter of automotive refinish coatings market report. Market presence of players in the form of an attractiveness index completes this portion.

An important chapter of automotive refinish coatings market report touches on the regional analysis of automotive refinish coatings market. Recent country-specific trends that contribute to the overall growth of automotive refinish coatings market are mentioned herein. An equal focus has been provided to all countries for companies that wish to enter either developed or developing economies in automotive refinish coatings market.

