Global Automotive Recycling Market Revenue (million USD) Growth Ratio Analysis 2019

Automotive recycling is the dismantling of vehicles for spare parts.

There are approximately about 12-15 million vehicles reach the end of their use each year in just the United States alone.

This study considers the Automotive Recycling value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Passenger Cars Recycling

Commercial Vehicles Recycling

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEMs

Aftermaket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

KEIAISHA

Toyota

SA Recycling

Miller’s Auto Recycling

Westside Auto Recycling

Atlas Auto Recycling

Car Heaven

AMA All Metal and Auto Recycling

DandM Auto Recycling

Bibbs Auto Recycling

Changjiu Recycling

