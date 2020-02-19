Global Automotive Rear View Camera Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Automotive Rear View Camera Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Automotive Rear View Camera Market

The Global Automotive rear view Camera market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Rear View Camera is also known as backup camera or reversing camera. Rear View Camera was seen as a luxury a few years ago, now they are seen as a necessary tool. Rear View Cameras are believed to prevent accidents.

Global Automotive rear view Camera market is expected to grow rapidly until all passenger & commercial vehicles in developed countries have a rear view camera.

Market Dynamics:

Apart from Automotive sales, rear view camera market is dependent on Safety Awareness and regulatory mandate. Thus increasing measures for safe driving has led the proportion of cars with a rear view camera or backup camera to increase in the last ten years.

According to US legislation, all new cars sold in the US from May 2018 must have a rear view camera. According to EU commission, Rear View Cameras will be mandatory from 2021. This drive the demand for automotive rear view camera market in the coming years.

Lack of safety awareness and regulatory mandates have hindered the growth of rear view camera market in developing countries.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791508-global-automotive-rear-view-camera-market-2018-2025

Market Segmentation

Automotive rear view Camera market is segmented by connectivity type, by position type, by vehicle type, and by sales channel.

By position type, the market is segmented into Surface mounted cameras, License mounted cameras, and Flush mounted cameras. Surface mounted cameras can be mounted on any flat surface and are commonly mounted high up. They are typically used in larger vehicles. License mounted camera is mounted on the existing license plate hole. Flush mounted cam-era is mounted through a hole in the body of the vehicle. License mounted, and Flush mounted type camera is preferred type for passenger vehicles.

By application, the market is segmented into Passenger vehicles & Commercial vehicles. Passenger cars account for a significant share of the market. Demand for safety innovation in passenger cars and is responsible for rear view camera market growth.

Geography Analysis:

By region, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world. Asia-pacific is the biggest segment in the market due to strong automotive sales. In developing countries, Increase in penetration rate, and automotive sales in Asia will drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Rear view camera market is very competitive consisting of major corporations as well as mid-sized companies.

Some of the major players in the market are Magna International, Delphi, Valeo, Continen-tal, DENSO, Bosch and others.

Key market segments covered

By connectivity Type-

Wired

Wireless

By Camera Position Type

Surface mounted

Flush mounted

License mounted

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By sales channel

Aftermarket

OEM

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Scope of the report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. Automotive rear view Camera market is segmented by con-nectivity Type (Wired, Wireless), by Camera Position Type (Surface mounted, Flush mount-ed, License mounted), by Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By sales chan-nel (Aftermarket, OEM). Based on geography the market is segmented into – North Ameri-ca, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Global Automotive rear view Camera market across each indication, concerning type highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Global Automotive rear view Camera market by analysing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Automotive rear view Camera level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the critical Global Automotive rear view Camera key products of all major market players

Target Audience

Government Agencies

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791508-global-automotive-rear-view-camera-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – By Connectivity Type

4.1 Wired

4.2 Wireless

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – By Camera position Type

5.1 Surface mounted

5.2 Flush mounted

5.3 License mounted

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – By Application

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – By sales channel

7.1 Aftermarket

7.2 OEM

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – By Geography

8.1North America

8.1.1The United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 South America

8.2.1Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Rest of South America

8.3Europe

8.3.1Germany

8.3.2France

8.3.3United Kingdom

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the world

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share/ Rank Analysis

9.2 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – Company Profiles

10.1 Magna International

10.2 Delphi

10.3 Valeo

10.4 Continental

10.5 DENSO

10.6 Bosch

Global Automotive rear view Camera market – Appendix

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)