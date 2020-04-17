Global Automotive Radar Sensors Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Automotive Radar Sensors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Radar Sensors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Automotive radars are driver assistance systems that use sensors to detect the speed and range of objects in proximity of the vehicle. It is a core sensor (range, speed) of driver assistance systems: long range (LRR) for Adaptive Cruise Control, medium range (MRR) for cross traffic alert and lane change assist, short-range (SRR) for parking aid, obstacle/pedestrian detection. A key component of ADAS is radar systems that constantly sense the distance between vehicles in real-time, improving driving efficiency and safety.
Automotive radar sensors are used in various applications, such as autonomous braking, forward collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, adaptive headlights, blind spot detection, and parking assistance. Major automakers across the globe started to integrate basic collision avoidance systems into their mass-market models. Owing to the increased number of road accidents, emphasis is on improved road safety regulations and laws for making vehicles safe for driving. This, in turn, is increasing the consumption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and the demand for the automotive radar sensors market.
The Automotive Radar Sensors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Automotive Radar Sensors, presents the global Automotive Radar Sensors market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Radar Sensors capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Automotive Radar Sensors by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Continental AG
Denso Corporation
TRW-ZF Friedrichshafen
Delphi Automotive
Hella
Autoliv Inc
Velodyne LiDAR
Hitachi
NXP Semiconductors N.V
Infineon Technologies AG
Quanergy
Leddar
Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH
Market Segment by Product Type
Long Range Radar Sensor
Medium Range Radar Sensor
Short Range Radar Sensor
Market Segment by Application
Park Assist Systems
ACC
BSD
AEBS
LDWS
PPS
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
