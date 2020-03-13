Global Automotive Power Steering Gears Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Power Steering Gears market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Power Steering Gears market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Automotive power steering helps the driver to steer the wheels by controlling the steering effort on the wheel. In power steering, electric motors help the steering motion instead of hydraulic systems.

The automotive power steering gears market was dominated by the passenger cars segment during 2017 and its dominance is expected to continue until the end of 2023. Approximately 75% of passenger cars use rack and pinion gear systems over other mechanisms as they help to convert rotational energy of the steering wheel into a linear motion and turn the wheels of a vehicle. Since gears based on the rack and pinion steering systems are cheaper and compact and help in gear reduction and provide more control over the vehicle, they are increasingly integrated into the gear setup of passenger cars.

APAC occupied the majority shares of the automotive power steering gears market during 2017 and the region will retain its market dominance during the next few years as well. The growing sales of passenger cars in emerging countries such as China and India will fuel the market’s growth in the region. Moreover, the introduction of new fuel consumption standards in China aimed at reducing the carbon footprint will further drive the demand for automotive power steering gears in passenger vehicles.

The global Automotive Power Steering Gears market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GKN

Robert Bosch

JTEKT

Nexteer Automotive

Thyssenkrupp

ZF Friedrichshafen

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

Mando

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electric Power Steering

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

