In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-power-steering-gears-market-professional-survey-report-2018
This report studies the global Automotive Power Steering Gears market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Power Steering Gears market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Automotive power steering helps the driver to steer the wheels by controlling the steering effort on the wheel. In power steering, electric motors help the steering motion instead of hydraulic systems.
The automotive power steering gears market was dominated by the passenger cars segment during 2017 and its dominance is expected to continue until the end of 2023. Approximately 75% of passenger cars use rack and pinion gear systems over other mechanisms as they help to convert rotational energy of the steering wheel into a linear motion and turn the wheels of a vehicle. Since gears based on the rack and pinion steering systems are cheaper and compact and help in gear reduction and provide more control over the vehicle, they are increasingly integrated into the gear setup of passenger cars.
APAC occupied the majority shares of the automotive power steering gears market during 2017 and the region will retain its market dominance during the next few years as well. The growing sales of passenger cars in emerging countries such as China and India will fuel the market’s growth in the region. Moreover, the introduction of new fuel consumption standards in China aimed at reducing the carbon footprint will further drive the demand for automotive power steering gears in passenger vehicles.
The global Automotive Power Steering Gears market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
GKN
Robert Bosch
JTEKT
Nexteer Automotive
Thyssenkrupp
ZF Friedrichshafen
ATS Automation Tooling Systems
Mando
…
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Hydraulic Power Steering
Electric Power Steering
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Automotive Power Steering Gears capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Automotive Power Steering Gears manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Power Steering Gears are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Automotive Power Steering Gears Manufacturers
Automotive Power Steering Gears Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automotive Power Steering Gears Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Power Steering Gears market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-power-steering-gears-market-professional-survey-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Automobile & Transportation market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Automobile & Transportation markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Automobile & Transportation Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Automobile & Transportation market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Automobile & Transportation market
- Challenges to market growth for Automobile & Transportation manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Automobile & Transportation Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.