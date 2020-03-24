Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Power Liftgate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Power Liftgate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Power Liftgate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Power Liftgate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

This report focuses on the Automotive Power Liftgate market. A power tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car’s tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.

The global production of the Power Liftgate is about 2381 K units, Europe is the largest production region, the Europe occupies about 52% of the market share in 2016, the second largest region is North America, North America occupies about 27% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 15% market share; the largest company is brose, it occupies about 53% of the market share, the second largest company is Huf; The main factors pushing for the healthy growth of this market is the increasing need for safety, performance, stability, and comfort. Additionally, various governmental agencies are pushing for a standard deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), use of active safety systems, anti-intrusion and anti-theft systems, and automatic emergency braking systems. Additionally, with the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, this market is set to grow at a healthy rate through the forecast period.

The largest consumption region is Europe, it occupies about 59% market share, the second largest region is the North America, it occupies about 18% market share, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate.

The global Automotive Power Liftgate market is valued at 1020 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Brose

Huf

Magna

HI-LEX

Aisin

STRATTEC

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Conventional Power Liftgate

Hands-free Power Liftgate

By Application, the market can be split into

SUV

Sedan

Other

