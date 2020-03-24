Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Power Liftgate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Power Liftgate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Automotive Power Liftgate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Power Liftgate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
This report focuses on the Automotive Power Liftgate market. A power tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car’s tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.
The global production of the Power Liftgate is about 2381 K units, Europe is the largest production region, the Europe occupies about 52% of the market share in 2016, the second largest region is North America, North America occupies about 27% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 15% market share; the largest company is brose, it occupies about 53% of the market share, the second largest company is Huf; The main factors pushing for the healthy growth of this market is the increasing need for safety, performance, stability, and comfort. Additionally, various governmental agencies are pushing for a standard deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), use of active safety systems, anti-intrusion and anti-theft systems, and automatic emergency braking systems. Additionally, with the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, this market is set to grow at a healthy rate through the forecast period.
The largest consumption region is Europe, it occupies about 59% market share, the second largest region is the North America, it occupies about 18% market share, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate.
The global Automotive Power Liftgate market is valued at 1020 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Brose
Huf
Magna
HI-LEX
Aisin
STRATTEC
…
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Conventional Power Liftgate
Hands-free Power Liftgate
By Application, the market can be split into
SUV
Sedan
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Automotive Power Liftgate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Automotive Power Liftgate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Power Liftgate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Automotive Power Liftgate Manufacturers
Automotive Power Liftgate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automotive Power Liftgate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Power Liftgate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Automotive Power Liftgate market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Automotive Power Liftgate markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Automotive Power Liftgate market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Automotive Power Liftgate market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Automotive Power Liftgate manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Automotive Power Liftgate Industry
