Global Automotive Plastics Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2018-2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Plastics in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Automotive Plastics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BASF

Dow Chemical

Bayer Material Science

Johnson Controls

AkzoNobel

SABIC

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Lear Corp.

Quadrant AG

Borealis

Teijin

Evonik Industries

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Poly-Vinyl-Chloride (PVC)

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Plastics for each application, including

Automotive Bumpers

Flexible Foam Seating

Automobile Instruments Panels

Others

Table of Content

Global Automotive Plastics Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition and Specification

1.2 Report Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.2.3 Type Overview

1.2.4 Application Overview

1.3 Industrial Chain

1.3.1 Automotive Plastics Overall Industrial Chain

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Downstream

1.4 Industry Situation

1.4.1 Industrial Policy

1.4.2 Product Preference

1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment

1.5 SWOT Analysis

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

4.1 BASF

4.1.1 BASF Profiles

4.1.2 BASF Product Information

4.1.3 BASF Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.1.4 BASF Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.2 Dow Chemical

4.2.1 Dow Chemical Profiles

4.2.2 Dow Chemical Product Information

4.2.3 Dow Chemical Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.2.4 Dow Chemical Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.3 Bayer Material Science

4.3.1 Bayer Material Science Profiles

4.3.2 Bayer Material Science Product Information

4.3.3 Bayer Material Science Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.3.4 Bayer Material Science Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.4 Johnson Controls

4.4.1 Johnson Controls Profiles

4.4.2 Johnson Controls Product Information

4.4.3 Johnson Controls Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.4.4 Johnson Controls Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.5 AkzoNobel

4.5.1 AkzoNobel Profiles

4.5.2 AkzoNobel Product Information

4.5.3 AkzoNobel Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.5.4 AkzoNobel Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.6 SABIC

4.6.1 SABIC Profiles

4.6.2 SABIC Product Information

4.6.3 SABIC Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.6.4 SABIC Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.7 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

4.7.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Profiles

4.7.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Product Information

4.7.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.7.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.8 Lear Corp.

4.8.1 Lear Corp. Profiles

4.8.2 Lear Corp. Product Information

4.8.3 Lear Corp. Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.8.4 Lear Corp. Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.9 Quadrant AG

4.9.1 Quadrant AG Profiles

4.9.2 Quadrant AG Product Information

4.9.3 Quadrant AG Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.9.4 Quadrant AG Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.10 Borealis

4.10.1 Borealis Profiles

4.10.2 Borealis Product Information

4.10.3 Borealis Automotive Plastics Business Performance

4.10.4 Borealis Automotive Plastics Business Development and Market Status

4.11 Teijin

4.12 Evonik Industries

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

5.1 Global Automotive Plastics Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.2 Global Automotive Plastics Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.3 Global Automotive Plastics Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.4 Global Automotive Plastics Gross Margin of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.5 Market Concentration

12 Market Forecast 2019-2024

12.1 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), Market Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.1 Global Automotive Plastics Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2019-2024

12.1.2 Global Automotive Plastics Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.5 Europe Automotive Plastics Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.6 South America Automotive Plastics Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Plastics Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.2 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) by Types 2019-2024

12.2.1 Overall Market Performance

12.2.2 Polypropylene (PP) Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.2.3 Polyurethane (PUR) Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.2.4 Poly-Vinyl-Chloride (PVC) Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.2.5 Others Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.3 Sales by Application 2019-2024

12.3.1 Overall Market Performance

12.3.2 Automotive Bumpers Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.3.3 Flexible Foam Seating Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.3.4 Automobile Instruments Panels Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.3.5 Others Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.4 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit

12.4.1 Global Automotive Plastics Price (USD/Unit) Trend 2019-2024

12.4.2 Global Automotive Plastics Gross Profit Trend 2019-2024

Continued………..

