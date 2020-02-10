Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2024

“Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Automotive OLED Lighting Market.

OLED is an “organic light-emitting diode” (Organic Light Emitting Diode) acronym. Different from current a semiconductor crystal composition using LED, OLED is an organic material.

OLED offers completely new possibilities in lamp and luminaire design. As panel radiators they are suitable for use as signal light, taillight or even in the car interior lighting. The result: homogeneous light surfaces in all shapes and many colors, durable and energy efficient .

Scope of the Report:

The OLED Automotive Lighting includes exterior lighting and interior lighting. The exterior lighting occupies most part of the production. The main production base is located in the Europe, so Europe is the largest production region in the world.

Currently, most country has the policy support in the OLED Automotive Lighting due to the energy conservation. The sales price is relative high than LED automotive lighting, so the demand is small now and it means that it is likely only to be used for premium models in the next few years. As more ripe the technology, lower the cost, and the demand will have a big breakthrough. According to economic level, Europe and USA will be main sales region.

The worldwide market for Automotive OLED Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 93.1% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive OLED Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

OSRAM

Hella

Yeolight Technology

Konica Minolta Pioneer

Astron FIAMM

Stanley

Magneti Marelli

ZKW

Koito

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

OEM

Aftermarket

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive OLED Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive OLED Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive OLED Lighting in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Automotive OLED Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Automotive OLED Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Automotive OLED Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive OLED Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

