Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive industry metal parts are components or parts that made of metal materials of automotives and plastic parts are made of plastic materials.

Growing demand for vehicles coupled with abundant raw metal material availability are the key factors for the growth of automotive metal parts and plastic parts globally, also plastics are majorly processed into automotive components and parts owing to their ease of manufacturing, possible sourcing from renewable raw materials and relative ease of improved design.

In 2018, the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Magna

Denso

Aisin Group

ZF

Faurecia

Hyundai Mobis

Bosch

GW Plastics

Purico Group

National Plastic Technologies Ltd.

OVARES

Primex plastics Pvt ltd

HÜBNER GmbH

ABC Group

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Sumitomo Electric

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

Valeo

Magneti Marelli

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal Parts

Plastic Parts

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

