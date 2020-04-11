Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Automotive industry metal parts are components or parts that made of metal materials of automotives and plastic parts are made of plastic materials.
Growing demand for vehicles coupled with abundant raw metal material availability are the key factors for the growth of automotive metal parts and plastic parts globally, also plastics are majorly processed into automotive components and parts owing to their ease of manufacturing, possible sourcing from renewable raw materials and relative ease of improved design.
In 2018, the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Magna
Denso
Aisin Group
ZF
Faurecia
Hyundai Mobis
Bosch
GW Plastics
Purico Group
National Plastic Technologies Ltd.
OVARES
Primex plastics Pvt ltd
HÜBNER GmbH
ABC Group
Continental
Delphi Automotive
Sumitomo Electric
Mahle GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
Valeo
Magneti Marelli
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metal Parts
Plastic Parts
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
