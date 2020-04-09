Global Automotive Labels Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Labels market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Labels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Automotive Labels market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Labels market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Automotive label (as distinct from signage) is a piece of paper, polymer, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information about the Automotive. Information printed directly on a container or article can also be considered labeling.
The classification of Automotive Labels includes Pressure sensitive, Glue-applied, Heat transfer, In-mold and Other Labels. The proportion of Pressure sensitive in 2017 is about 36%. The proportion of In-mold in 2017 is about 9% and will growth fast in future.
Automotive Labels is applied in Interior, Exterior, Engine Component and Other automotive related products. The most of Automotive Labels is used in Interior, and the market share in 2017 is about 31%.
East China is the largest consumption place in china, with a market share nearly 27% in 2017. Following East China, South China is the second largest consumption place with market share of 18.8% in 2017.
The competitive in china market for Automotive Labels is extremely intense, there are thousands player in the market. And the top 10 occupy less than 15% of total market. The competitive in this market will be increasingly intense. The top player in china Automotive Labels market is CymMetrik, UPM, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, 3M, tesa SE, Adampak, Good Tack Label, Tianshi Technology, AIM, Gao Fei Electronic Technology, Shanghai RongYang Industry, OPT label, Shanghai Mingma Industrial, Zen-print , Xiang Jiang.
The global Automotive Labels market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
CymMetrik
UPM
Avery Dennison Corporation
CCL Industries
3M
tesa SE
Adampak
Good Tack Label
Tianshi Technology
AIM
Gao Fei Electronic Technology
Shanghai RongYang Industry
OPT label
Shanghai Mingma Industrial
Zen-print.
Xiang Jiang
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pressure sensitive
Glue-applied
Heat transfer
In-mold
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Interior
Exterior
Engine Component
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Automotive Labels capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Automotive Labels manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Labels are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Automotive Labels Manufacturers
Automotive Labels Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automotive Labels Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Labels market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
