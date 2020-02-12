Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report grow at CAGR of 291.23%: Market Analysis, Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2021

Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market research is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, Market Sales in terms of Value and Volume, Emerging Opportunities, Market Growth Trends, Factors Driving this Market, threats associated with them and market performance of Key Vendors along with Key Regions. This research will help you out to determine how the market will evolve, to make confident decisions to capture new opportunities. The insights of Market over past 5 years and a forecast until 2021 is provided. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Automotive Intelligent Tires market to grow at a CAGR of 291.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Get Sample Report at @: https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/10763978

Scope of Automotive Intelligent Tires Market:

About Automotive Intelligent Tires

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are trying to fine tune their ADAS offerings considering the tread wear, which refers to a specificity of tires that changes with use. Some innovative ADAS manufacturers have programmed a specific wear rate based on the miles a tire travels. They have calibrated their ADAS responses based on this factor. This has led to the development of intelligent tires, wherein an assortment of embedded sensors in the tire feeds data to the ECU regarding the wear rate, tire pressure, specific road conditions, suspension feedback, and other related information. This information is used to fine-tune the responses of the vehicle ECU, seating and suspension, ADAS, safety features, and others, thus continuously providing an enhanced ride experience.

Market analysts forecast the global automotive intelligent tires market to grow at a CAGR of 291.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Market driver

The current state of autonomy in the automotive space

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Increased need for rationalizing the pricing of sensors

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Piezoelectric energy harvesting in intelligent tires

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market competition by Top manufacturers, sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer; The Top Key players are:

Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Michelin, Pirelli, Yokohama Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber Industries and Hankook

Regions that have been covered for this Automotive Intelligent Tires Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Have Any Query Related to Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report? Contact our Experts @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/10763978

Key questions answered in this Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Automotive Intelligent Tires market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Purchase this Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/10763978

There are total 14 Chapters in Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report:

Chapter 1 Overview of Automotive Intelligent Tires Market

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Automotive Intelligent Tires Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Automotive Intelligent Tires Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Automotive Intelligent Tires Market

Further in the report, the Automotive Intelligent Tires market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analysed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Automotive Intelligent Tires Market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.