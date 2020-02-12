Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report grow at CAGR of 291.23%: Market Analysis, Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2021

Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market research is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, Market Sales in terms of Value and Volume, Emerging Opportunities, Market Growth Trends, Factors Driving this Market, threats associated with them and market performance of Key Vendors along with Key Regions. This research will help you out to determine how the market will evolve, to make confident decisions to capture new opportunities. The insights of Market over past 5 years and a forecast until 2021 is provided. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Automotive Intelligent Tires market to grow at a CAGR of 291.23% during the period 2017-2021.
Scope of Automotive Intelligent Tires Market:
About Automotive Intelligent Tires
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are trying to fine tune their ADAS offerings considering the tread wear, which refers to a specificity of tires that changes with use. Some innovative ADAS manufacturers have programmed a specific wear rate based on the miles a tire travels. They have calibrated their ADAS responses based on this factor. This has led to the development of intelligent tires, wherein an assortment of embedded sensors in the tire feeds data to the ECU regarding the wear rate, tire pressure, specific road conditions, suspension feedback, and other related information. This information is used to fine-tune the responses of the vehicle ECU, seating and suspension, ADAS, safety features, and others, thus continuously providing an enhanced ride experience.
Market analysts forecast the global automotive intelligent tires market to grow at a CAGR of 291.23% during the period 2017-2021.
Market driver
- The current state of autonomy in the automotive space
Market challenge
- Increased need for rationalizing the pricing of sensors
Market trend
- Piezoelectric energy harvesting in intelligent tires
Automotive Intelligent Tires Market competition by Top manufacturers, sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer; The Top Key players are:
- Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Michelin, Pirelli, Yokohama Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber Industries and Hankook
Regions that have been covered for this Automotive Intelligent Tires Market
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa
Key questions answered in this Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report
- What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to Automotive Intelligent Tires market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Further in the report, the Automotive Intelligent Tires market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analysed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Automotive Intelligent Tires Market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.