Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Introduction, Research Objectives, Overview, Segment by Application, share by Players, Rate Analysis, Forecast 2022

About Connected cars increase opportunities for developing advanced safety features that can alert, medical services, police authorities, and other vehicles regarding any issues or accidents occurred on the road. Also, the need for medical assistance can be automatically conveyed. Adoption of intelligent tires are expected to increase with the development of connected cars in the automotive industry. Intelligent tires collect information regarding increased tire temperature and low tire pressure to calculate the possibility of a tire blowout and convey the same to the operator using the connected cars telematics system. Thus, all these factors will drive the automotive intelligent tires market growth during the forecast period.

Bridgestone

Continental

MICHELIN

Pirelli

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Yokohama Rubber

Target Audience:

Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms

New Entrants/Investors

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

Government Regulatory and Research Organizations

Investment Research Firms / Associations

End-Use Industries

Progress toward connected cars Vehicle makers are developing cars with internet connectivity that can transfer information automatically when an event occurs. Cars that can use internet connectivity to transfer information to the concerned stakeholder open multiple avenues for advancements, especially with bringing connectivity options to individual vehicle components like tires.Commercial viability of intelligent tires Intelligent tires require advanced connectivity systems; hardware consisting of an array of sensors; supporting vehicle hardware and software. and subscription services to operate. Equipping a vehicle with intelligent tires will significantly increase production costs, driving up vehicle prices.For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive intelligent tires market during the 2018-2022, view our report.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and The Yokohama Rubber the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the progress toward connected cars and preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive intelligent tire manufactures. Bridgestone, Continental, MICHELIN, Pirelli, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, and The Yokohama Rubber are some of the major companies covered in this report.

The points that are discussed within the report are the major Automotive Intelligent Tires market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned in the Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2013 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2022. The growth factors of the Automotive Intelligent Tires Market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements for Automotive Intelligent Tires Market Report. The report contains the SWOT analysis of the Automotive Intelligent Tires market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

