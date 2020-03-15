Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market 2019- Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

This report studies the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
ABB Ltd.
Adept Technology Inc.
Denso Wave Inc.
DURR AG
Fanuc Corp.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
KUKA AG
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
Seiko Epson Corp.
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
OTC
FANUC
CLOOS
COMAU
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Assembling Robots
Handling Robots
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Arc Welding
Assembly
Handling
Painting
Grinding and Polishing
Other
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Research Report 2018
1 Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Industrial Robotics
1.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Assembling Robots
1.2.3 Handling Robots
Other
1.3 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Arc Welding
1.3.3 Assembly
1.3.4 Handling
1.3.5 Painting
1.3.6 Grinding and Polishing
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Industrial Robotics (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
..
7 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 ABB Ltd.
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 ABB Ltd. Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Adept Technology Inc.
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Adept Technology Inc. Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Denso Wave Inc.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Denso Wave Inc. Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 DURR AG
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 DURR AG Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Fanuc Corp.
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Fanuc Corp. Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 KUKA AG
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 KUKA AG Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Seiko Epson Corp.
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Seiko Epson Corp. Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Yaskawa Electric Corp.
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Automotive Industrial Robotics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 OTC
7.12 FANUC
7.13 CLOOS
7.14 COMAU
Continued ..
