Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2021 by Product Type, Top Manufacturer, Production, Revenue and Market Share

About Automotive Immobilizer

An automotive immobilizer is primarily an anti-theft system that prevents the vehicle to get started by a fake key or a duplicate key. Most of the modern vehicles come with an electronic key, which consists of electronic codes. When the key is inserted into the vehicles starting system, the same transmits the electronic code to the vehicles ECU contained within the immobilizer. If the transmitted codes sent by the transponder chip, placed inside the electronic key, matches with that of the vehicles immobilizer system, the vehicle will start. In all other conditions, the vehicle would not start representing a condition of a false start by fake key.

Industry analysts forecast the global automotive immobilizer Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the period 2017-2021.



Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automotive Immobilizer Market for 2017-2021.

Automotive Immobilizer Market 2017- 2021 Report, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Continental, Delphi, Bosch, Hella, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Alps Electric, AutoWatch, Dynamco, Lear Corporation, Mastergard Enterprises, NXP Semiconductors, Ravelco, STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, TOKAI RIKA, Valeo, and ZF TRW Automotive.

Automotive Immobilizer Market Drivers, Trends and Challenges: –

Market driver

Regulatory authorities driving OEM fitment of vehicle security measures

Market challenge

System working issues and operating vulnerabilities

Market trend

Development of advanced intelligent key with touch controls

The Automotive Immobilizer Market is divided into the following segments based on Geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

be? What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

