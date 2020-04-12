In this report, the Global Automotive HUDs Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive HUDs Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) is a digital transparent image that displaying the same information you would get from the dashboard. This can include everything from your current speed to the revs on your engine, and even various temperature gauges. There are two types of HUD. The first is to treat the back of the windshield in such a way that an image projected onto it will reflect to the driver. The second is to have a small combiner that is separate from the windshield. Combiners can be retracted.

The global automotive Head-up Display (HUD) industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Developing countries are running their first installations or moving to this solution. The global leading players in this market are Nippon Seiki, Continental, Yazaki Corporation, Denso and Bosch, which accounts for 62.96 % of total value.The Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) are mainly used by Premium Car, Luxury Car and Mid Segment Car. The main applications are Premium Car and Luxury Car which accounts for above 46% and it is forecasted that share will be decrease in 2025. The penetration rate in the low-end and mid segment will increase.

The global Automotive HUDs market is valued at 796 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2460.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive HUDs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive HUDs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Seiki

Continental

Yazaki Corporation

Denso

Bosch

Aptiv

Visteon Corporation

E-Lead

Garmin

HUDWAY

Pioneer Corp

Hudly

Springteq Electronics

Kivic

Coagent Enterprise

Founder

RoadRover Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Windshield Projected HUD

Combiner Projected HUD

In 2018, Combiner Projected HUD accounted for a major share of 63.88% in the global Automotive HUDs market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1369.98 Million US$ by 2025 from 407.36 Million US$ in 2018.

Segment by Application

Premium Car

Luxury Car

Mid Segment Car

Others

In Automotive HUDs market, the Mid Segment Car holds an important share in terms of application in 2018, and it is expected to reach a volume of 4886.5 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.79% during 2019 and 2025.

