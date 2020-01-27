Global Automotive Horn Systems Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period

With the advent of efficient connected vehicles technologies, Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles, redundant designs and components have undergone a substantial change to adapt and increase the overall efficiency of the vehicle. Similarly, as one of the pivotal integral components of vehicle, the automotive horn systems has come a long way from pedestrian hand operated horn system or a whistle to inbuilt automated electric horn serving the same function of alerting other approaching vehicles and alerting pedestrian throughout its history. With advancement in automotive horn systems the startling high decibel sound has gradually been mellowed down to audible yet soft honk which is enough to indicate a perceived emergency. A wide range of air horns and electric with customizable sounds is also in demand by many motorist and enthusiast throughout the world. These horns have a higher frequency and intensity which can be detected for a quite a range.

The increasing new automotive sales are propelling the demand for the automotive horn system market. Although the life cycle of automotive horn is dependent on the kind of utilization, the estimated minimum life cycle of a horn system 2 to 4 years. Increasing replacement of automotive horn system therefore provides sustainable opportunity for the aftermarket of automotive horn systems. Manufacturers are upgrading designs for efficient functioning and are focusing of softer and relatively lower tones to comply with regional noise laws. With increasing preference for compact engine and better performance, there is an increasing demand for trumpet horns for light and heavy commercial vehicles. Owing to increasing heath concerns and targeted regulation aimed to reduce certain frequencies, there has been a restriction in production options and offerings for certain manufacturers in the automotive horn system market.

On the basis of Product Type the automotive horn system market can be segmented as:,,Air Horn,Electric Horn,The automotive horn system on the basis of horn shape can be segmented as:,,Flat,Spiral,Trumpet,The automotive horn system market can also be segmented on the basis of vehicle type as:,,Passenger Vehicle,Light Commercial Vehicle,Heavy Commercial Vehicle,The automotive horn system market can also be segmented on the basis of sales channel such as:,,OEM,Aftermarket

The automotive horn system market can also be segmented on the basis of region as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific ex. Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan. The automotive horn systems market in the United States automotive horn systems market is expected to increase with escalating sales of hybrid and electric vehicles. The recuperating sales of light commercial vehicle segment is further expected enhance the revenue contribution of the automotive horn system market. The Western Europe market has a strong export market with Germany and Italy therefore are leading contributors to the automotive horn system market in the region. The APEJ automotive horn system market is spearheaded by key region of India and China. The regions represents maximum opportunities for automotive horn system market owing proliferating production of vehicle and sustainable aftermarket opportunities. The Latin America automotive horn system market is expected to witness relatively moderate growth till 2018 after which the market it expected to regain sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. The sales of passenger and light commercial vehicle in Mexico, Colombia and Argentina are expected to boost sales of the automotive horn system in the region. The automotive horn system market is expected to be propelled by swiftly changing automotive industry dynamics of South Africa, Egypt and Iran.

The automotive horn system market regionally fragmented with numerous domestic player participating in the domestic supply dynamics of the automotive horn system market. However some of key participants identified in the report, among other key players of the automotive horn system market are FiammSpA, Uno Minda, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Mitsuba Corporation, Maruko Keihoki Co. Ltd., Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., Kleinn Automotive, Sun Automobile Co.,Ltd, Robert Bosch GmBH, SORL Auto Parts, Inc. Wolo Manufacturing Corp.