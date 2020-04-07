In this report, the Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are complex, sophisticated materials, with carefully selected chemical compositions and multiphase microstructures resulting from precisely controlled heating and cooling processes. Various strengthening mechanisms are employed to achieve a range of strength, ductility, toughness, and fatigue properties. These steels aren’t the mild steels of yesterday; rather they are uniquely light weight and engineered to meet the challenges of today’s vehicles for stringent safety regulations, emissions reduction, solid performance, at affordable costs.

The AHSS type segment accounted for the largest share of the global Automotive High Strength Steel market, in terms of volume. This large share is primarily attributed to the better mechanical properties exhibited by AHSS as compared to other type of AHSS.

The Passenger Vehicle segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Passenger Vehicle market during the forecast period. This segment took the market share of 84.17% in 2016, in terms of volume.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global Automotive High Strength Steel market. Rapid automotive industry development offer lucrative growth opportunities to players operating in the Automotive High Strength Steel market. The increasing middle class population, which has led to urbanization and rise in the manufacturing sector, drives the demand of Automotive High Strength Steel in this region. The Asia-Pacific Automotive High Strength Steel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Economic growth in countries such as China, Japan and India are further propelling the growth of the Automotive High Strength Steel market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global Automotive High Strength Steel market include Arcelor Mittal, SSAB, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation, Voestalpine, ThyssenKrupp, Baowu Group, Ansteel.

This report focuses on Automotive High Strength Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive High Strength Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcelor Mittal

SSAB

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine

ThyssenKrupp

Baowu Group

Ansteel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional HSS

AHSS

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

