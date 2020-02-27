Global Automotive Garage Equipments Market 2017 Sales, Supply, Demand & Analysis Forecast to 2022

Pune, India – December 22, 2017 /MarketersMedia/ —

Automotive Garage Equipments Market 2017

Global Automotive Garage Equipments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Arex Test Systems

GETECH (Garage Equipment Technology)

Boston Garage Equipment

Gemco Equipment

Tecalemit Garage Equipment Company

Robert Bosch

Continental Automotive

LKQ Coatings

Manatec Electronics Private

ATS-ELGI

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Garage Equipments in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mechanical Handling Equipment

Testing Equipment

Diagnostic Instrumentation

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Automotive Garage Equipments Market Research Report 2017

1 Automotive Garage Equipments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Garage Equipments

1.2 Automotive Garage Equipments Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Garage Equipments Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Garage Equipments Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Mechanical Handling Equipment

1.2.4 Testing Equipment

1.2.5 Diagnostic Instrumentation

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Automotive Garage Equipments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Garage Equipments Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

1.4 Global Automotive Garage Equipments Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Garage Equipments Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Garage Equipments (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Garage Equipments Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Garage Equipments Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

………..

7 Global Automotive Garage Equipments Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Arex Test Systems

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automotive Garage Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Arex Test Systems Automotive Garage Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 GETECH (Garage Equipment Technology)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automotive Garage Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 GETECH (Garage Equipment Technology) Automotive Garage Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Boston Garage Equipment

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automotive Garage Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Boston Garage Equipment Automotive Garage Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Gemco Equipment

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automotive Garage Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Gemco Equipment Automotive Garage Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Tecalemit Garage Equipment Company

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Automotive Garage Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Tecalemit Garage Equipment Company Automotive Garage Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Robert Bosch

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Automotive Garage Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Garage Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Continental Automotive

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Automotive Garage Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

..…..Continued

