Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Overview, Research Report, Supplier, Cost Structure and Forecast till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Automotive Friction Materials market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Friction materials are used in systems that require specific contact interaction between two or more parts. Typical uses for friction materials are brake, clutch systems and transmissions.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of friction materials across the globe. The friction materials market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are highly populated economies with rising preference for personal vehicles, which is fueling the growth of the friction materials market in the region.

Global Automotive Friction Materials market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Friction Materials.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Friction Materials market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Friction Materials production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Friction Materials in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Akebono Brake Industry, Federal-Mogul, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akebono Brake Industry

Federal-Mogul

Fras-Le

ITT

Aisin Seiki

Nisshinbo

MIBA

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

Valeo Friction Materials

Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology

Brembo

Automotive Friction Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Lining

Pads

Blocks

Discs

Others

Automotive Friction Materials Breakdown Data by Application

OE

Aftersales

Automotive Friction Materials Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Friction Materials Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Friction Materials :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Friction Materials market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Friction Materials Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lining

1.4.3 Pads

1.4.4 Blocks

1.4.5 Discs

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 OE

1.5.3 Aftersales

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Friction Materials Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Friction Materials Production 2014-2025

2.2 Automotive Friction Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Friction Materials Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Friction Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Friction Materials Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Friction Materials Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Friction Materials Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Friction Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Friction Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Friction Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Friction Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Friction Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automotive Friction Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Automotive Friction Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

