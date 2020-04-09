Global Automotive Emission Control Device Market – Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)

Global automotive emission control device market has been witnessing growth, owing to the Implementation of different emission standards by governments to address climate change and reduce pollution. Exhaust emission control devices are installed in exhaust pipes of vehicles to reduce the emission of hazardous pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides. Catalytic converters and particulate filters that convert and trap pollutants, and reduce their effect on the environment.

Market Overview:

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the automotive exhaust emission control device market due to increased production of automobiles in emerging economies, including China and India, and growing demand in countries, such as South Korea and Japan, along with cheap labor and favorable working conditions. Moreover, developed regions such as Western Europe and North America have stringent rules regarding vehicle emission, which is expected to propel market growth.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for automotive emission control device market.

Market segmentation:

By Type:

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Lean Nox Trap (LNT)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Three Way Catalytic Converter (TWC)

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger

Commercial

Electric

Construction

Farm Tractors

Others

By Material:

Palladium

Rhodium

Platinum

By Engine Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the market:

Johnson Matthey

Tenneco Inc

General Motors

Katcon

Bosch Rexroth

Denso Corporation

Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Tata Motors

Toyota Motor Corporation

Jetex Exhaust Ltd

Continental Emitec GmbH

Corning Incorporated

