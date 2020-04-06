In this report, the Global Automotive Electronics Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Electronics Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive electronics are electronic systems used in vehicles, including enginemanagement, ignition, radio, carputers, telematics, in-car entertainment.

Increasing automotive electronics adoption to deliver safety features including vehicle data recorder systems, emergency call systems and alcohol ignition interlocks are anticipated to fuel the market demand. As per EU assessment, over 40% of the on-board components in the entire car is electronic based and the percentage is expected to rise with the improvement in current regulations governing the automotive electronics market.

The global Automotive Electronics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Altera

Audiovox

Avago Technologies

Continental

Atmel

Denso

Delphi

Dow Corning

Bosch

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Infineon Technologies

​​Pa​​nasonic

Texas Instruments

TRW

Wipro

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Engine Electronics

Transmission Electronics

Chassis Electronics

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

