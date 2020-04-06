In this report, the Global Automotive Electronics IC Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Electronics IC Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

At present, the North America region dominates the global automotive IC market, owing to increase in adoption of high-end vehicles in this region. Factors such as increase in vehicle production and improvement in vehicle standards with emerging technologies fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive IC market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which propel the market growth.

The global automotive IC market is highly fragmented. It has the presence of many established manufacturers and a significant number of small and medium-sized enterprises. The market is also characterized by the presence of well-diversified global and regional vendors. However, as global players expand their footprint, regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete on aspects such as quality, safety, and price. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify further due to an increase in the use of ICs arising from growing government regulations and consumer demand for safety and advanced features.

This report focuses on Automotive Electronics IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electronics IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

Samsung

Robert Bosch

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

ROHM

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Analog

Logic

Discrete

Micro Components

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

