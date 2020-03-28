Global Automotive Electrically Adjustable ORVM Market Expected to Grow by Growing Sales of High-End and Mid-Segment Cars

According to a Recently Published Report by Research Nester titled “Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View Mirror Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror in terms of market segmentation by feature type, by product type, by mounting location and by regions.

The global automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror market is segmented by feature type into auto-dimming, blind spot detection, power control, automatic folding, heating function and others; by mounting location into door mounted and body mounted; by vehicle type into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle; by product type into smart rear view mirror and conventional Rear View Mirror and by region. The global automotive electrically adjustable ORVM market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 7.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The increasing awareness about shared mobility, rising demand for fully autonomous cars, automatic parking, inclination towards comfort and safety features, surging sales of ultra-luxurious vehicles and technological advancements along with growing sales of high-end and mid-segment cars are some of the significant factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the market in upcoming years. Further, the concerns related to the safety of drivers and passengers in case of accidents leading to increasing regulations on vehicle safety standards coupled with high demand for premium vehicles has elevated the demand for rear-view mirrors in the market.

Geographically, the global automotive electrically adjustable ORVM market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to have the fastest growing market to hold significant market share which can be attributed to increasing production of vehicles in India, China, and Japan. Further, Europe is expected to experience notable growth owing to the presence of prominent luxury car manufacturers such as AUDI, BMW, Porsche, and Volkswagen in the region.

Growing Demand for Cars in Developing Countries

Economic growth rate in most of the developing and emerging countries is driving the demand for vehicles. Since automotive electrically adjustable ORVM industry is directly related to the industry of automobiles, the market is estimated to grow positively.

However, the development of digital side rear-view mirrors might challenge the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror market which includes company profiling of Ficosa International S.A., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp, Murakami Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Group, SL Corporation, Ichikoh Industries, Flabeg, Shanghai Lvxiang and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Firstly Published on Marketwatch: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-automotive-electrically-adjustable-orvm-market-expected-to-grow-by-growing-sales-of-high-end-and-mid-segment-cars-2019-05-27

