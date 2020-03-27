Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Analysis, 2014-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric water pump is activated by battery and motor only on demand for cooling. The just function minimizes the load on engine.

Electric water pumps are a part of a growing number of newer vehicles where higher efficiency engines are demanded. Aside from providing standard engine cooling, they reduce engine load and can be controlled by sensors to provide the necessary amount of coolant at any time. Some new vehicles even use up to three pumps for various systems, including cabin heating, turbocharger and battery system cooling.

The global Automotive Electric Water Pump market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electric Water Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electric Water Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Aisin

Continental

KSPG

Gates

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

12 V

24 V

Segment by Application

Engine cooling

Battery cooling

Turbocharger cooling

