Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market by Electric Vehicle Type – Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive electric oil pump at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive electric oil pump market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive electric oil pump during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive electric oil pump market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed price trend analysis, government regulatory scenarios, value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive electric oil pump market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive electric oil pump market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive electric oil pump market for vehicles, by segmenting it in terms of electric vehicle type, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive electric oil pump in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2043177

The study includes company profiles of major players operating in the global market. Key players in the automotive electric oil pump market include FTE automotive, Hitachi Automotive, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Johnson Electric, Nidec Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Mikuni American Corporation, Magna International, HUSCO Automotive, LLC, MAHLE Group, Delphi Automotive PLC., Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI, and SHW AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as competitive landscape, manufacturing footprint, company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive electric oil pump is primarily driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive electric oil pump for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive electric oil pump has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key application, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel, and regional segments of the automotive electric oil pump market. Market size and forecast for each major application and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/automotive-electric-oil-pump-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2026-report.html/toc

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, revenue share for particular business segment, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global automotive electric oil pump market has been segmented into:

Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Application

Transmission Oil Pump

Engine Oil Pump

Brake Oil Pump

Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Region