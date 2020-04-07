In this report, the Global Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Elastomer Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-elastomer-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019
The global Automotive Elastomer market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Elastomer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Elastomer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arlanxeo
DOW
Exxonmobil
JSR Corporation
Dupont
BASF
LG Chem
Sabic
Teknor Apex
Zeon Corporation
Nizhnekamskneftekhim Pjsc
Versalis
Covestro
Mitsubishi Chemicals
Kraiburg TEP GmbH & Co. Kg
Mitsui Chemicals
DSM
Shin-Etsu
Solvay
Sumitomo
Kraton
TSRC Corporation
Wacker Chemie
Kuraray
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural Rubber
SBR
Nitrile Elastomer
EPDM
Silicone Rubber
Fluoroelastomer
Styrene Block Copolymers
Others
Segment by Application
Tire
Non-tire
