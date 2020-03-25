Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive drivetrains includes components which transfer power to the driving wheels of the vehicles. The drivetrain system includes the drive shafts, the wheels, the axles, the U joints, the CV joints, and the transmission of a vehicle. All these components which form a part of the drivetrain system are responsible for transmitting power or torque to the wheels to make the vehicle move forward. Drive shafts are long tubular steel structures which are linked to the transmission or gear box of a vehicle and helps in the rotary movement of the wheels. Universal joints or U joints are flexible pivots which transmits power to the wheels in a way which allows the wheels to move in varying angles. Similarly, constant velocity joints or CV joints are also part of the drive shafts. These joints can bend in any direction while allowing the wheels to move at a constant velocity. Axles are single rotating shafts which delivers power from the final drive assembly to the wheels. Transmissions are responsible for transmitting power from the engine to the drive shaft and the rear wheels. Therefore, the functions of all these components comprise the functions of a drivetrain, where transmission of power forms the integral part of the function of the system. Drivetrains are also sometimes referred to as powertrain or driveline. Powertrain comprises everything that is responsible for the vehicle’s movement while the driveline includes everything that comes in between the engine of the vehicle and its wheels. The difference between powertrain, driveline and the drivetrain lies in the absence of engine in a drivetrain.

The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) market, in terms of value, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. As AWD systems provide higher power and better control and traction, most Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are equipped with these systems.

Asia-Pacific includes China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which are the top countries in terms of vehicle production; the region consequently leads the automotive drivetrain market, in terms of value as well as volume.

The global Automotive Drivetrain market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Automotive Drivetrain market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Drivetrain in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Aisin Seiki

American Axle

Borgwarner

GKN

ZF

Magna

Dana

JTEKT

Showa

Schaeffler

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

AWD

FWD

RWD

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Drivetrain market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Drivetrain market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automotive Drivetrain manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Drivetrain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Automotive Drivetrain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Drivetrain are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Drivetrain market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

