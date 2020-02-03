Global Automotive Display Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automotive display market is expected to grow from USD 15,234 Million in 2017 to USD 60,824 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The North America region is dominating the overall automotive display market as there are various automotive manufacturers such as Ford, Porsche, Gm, and Chrysler in North America which provides additional benefits to the end users. Strict government rules and regulations are followed in North America so as to develop and control the economy, thus, leading to the growth of the automotive display systems market in America region.

Global Automotive Display Market by Technology (TFT LCD, PMOLED, PMLCD, AMOLED, Others), Application (Centre Stack Display, Driver Information Display, Other Displays), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include AU Optronics Corp., Barco, Pioneer Corporation, Innolux Corporation, and KYOCERA Corporation among others. Various leaders (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) have entered the market and provide numerous opportunities. For instance, in March 2018, KYOCERA Corporation launched a high-performance and a higher resolution of LCD (liquid crystal display) systems which focuses on head-up displays.

The technology segment is classified into TFT LCD, PMOLED, PMLCD, AMOLED and others. The AMOLED segment is dominating the automotive display market with a market share of 46.70% in 2017. Due to an increase in adoption of AMOLED technologies and increased use of next-generation micro-display technology.] Application segment includes centre stack display, driver information display, entertainment display, head-up display and other displays. Centre stack display segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period. The gesture controls and cabin temperature controls provided by center stack touchscreen displays have increased the demand for centre stack display segment.

Increased demand for larger displays is a major factor which has stimulated the growth of the market. Also, by reducing the prices of LCD and OLCDs and preferring smart devices over traditional one by customers has also led to increase in demand of automotive display and has further paved the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products. In addition, inclination of consumer towards comfortability and safety features along with adoption of new technologies and developments are also fuelling the growth of the market. But due to concerns associated with replacement of mechanical controls with touchscreen display and safety of the device and high implementation cost associated with the product, the growth of the market might be hampered. Nevertheless, development and implementation of next-generation micro-display technology and rising use of AMOLED technologies might boost the market in the coming years.

