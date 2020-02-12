Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Report grow at CAGR of 4.27%: Market Analysis, Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2021

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market research is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, Market Sales in terms of Value and Volume, Emerging Opportunities, Market Growth Trends, Factors Driving this Market, threats associated with them and market performance of Key Vendors along with Key Regions. This research will help you out to determine how the market will evolve, to make confident decisions to capture new opportunities. The insights of Market over past 5 years and a forecast until 2021 is provided. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Automotive Disc Brake market to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The global automotive disc brake market is driven by the fact that automotive manufacturers are providing a lot of emphases to the safety of passengers as well as the pedestrians under city and highway driving conditions. Disc brakes reduce the time and effort of the driver to bring the vehicle to a stop while avoiding any injuries or fatalities. The Americas and EMEA are the primary markets, which mandate advanced braking technologies in vehicles due to the stringency in safety and emission norms, and they are ahead in the adoption of safety technologies.

Market analysts forecast the global automotive disc brake market to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Low car penetration in APAC

Uncertainty among Japanese OEMs over Brexit

Rising adoption of carbon ceramic brake pads

Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Continental, and Brembo

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Automotive Disc Brake market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

