Global Automotive Disc Brake Market 2019 & Top Players – ZF TRW,Continental,Akebono Brake,Brembo

Disc Brake is a type of brake that uses calipers to squeeze pairs of pads against a disc in order to create friction that retards the rotation of a shaft, such as a vehicle axle, either to reduce its rotational speed or to hold it stationary. Hydraulic disc brakes are the most commonly used form of brake for motor vehicles but the principles of a disc brake are applicable to almost any rotating shaft.

The Disc Brake is usually made of cast iron, steel and aluminum, but in some cases may be made of composites such as reinforced carbon-carbon or ceramic matrix composites.

Scope of the Report:

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the China and Europe and North America. The automotive disc brake’s consumption has great relationship with the local automotive production and economic level. The developing countries have little consumption.

The import and export volume is relative small; China has the largest export ratio. Currently, the Automotive Disc Brake has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The import specification and volume depends the local consumption.

In the future, the Automotive Disc Brake will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and models. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The application will extensive. The consumption growth rate has continuously up streaming. The installation rate is higher and higher.

The worldwide market for Automotive Disc Brake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 14900 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Disc Brake in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report offers deep-dive analysis on recent market trends growth in the Market and the Market is thriving by Major Vendors are:

ZF TRW

Continental

Akebono Brake

Brembo

Aisin Seiki

Mando

Nissin Kogyo

Knorr-Bremse

Wabco

Haldex

Market Products / Types:

Opposed Piston Type

Floating Caliper Type

Market Applications / End-Users:

Sedan

SUV

Other

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the AUTOMOTIVE DISC BRAKE Market.

