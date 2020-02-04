Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market 2019| Global Key Players Analysis, Latest Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Automotive Diagnostic Scanner is an electronic tool used to interface with, diagnose and, sometimes, reprogram vehicle control modules.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for automotive diagnostic scanner by 2025. The rise in the production of automobiles and a significant rise in automotive workshops in organized and unorganized markets are driving the market growth in this region. The Rest of the World region is projected to register the second highest growth, by value, in automotive diagnostic scanner market during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the anticipated increase in mass vehicle production in the coming years.

The global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Diagnostic Scanners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Snap-On

Actia

Softing

Hickok

SGS

Horiba

Siemens

KPIT

Ampro Testing Machines

MBL Impex

Autel

Fluke

DG Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Code Readers

TPMS Tools

Digital Pressure Tester

Battery Analyzer

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Diagnostic Scanners

1.2 Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Code Readers

1.2.3 TPMS Tools

1.2.4 Digital Pressure Tester

1.2.5 Battery Analyzer

