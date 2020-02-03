Global Automotive Data Logger Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global data logger market is expected to grow from USD 7.56 Billion in 2017 to USD 14.89 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The North America region market dominating the market as there is a big market opportunity for high-performance vehicles in North America. For testing and diagnosis of these vehicles advanced technologies like cameras, sensors, and ECUs are required which are manufactured largely in North America

Global Automotive Data Logger Market by Application, Channels, Connection Type, End Market, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH, Continental Automotive GmbH, Harman International and among others. Developing and developed (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. Thermo Fisher Scientific launched new instrument for isotype analysis which helps to improve the measurement of site-specific and clumped-isotope-ratio analysis of molecules

The application segment is classified into pre-sales and post-sales. The pre-sales application segment is dominating the market with the market value of USD 2.89 Billion as data loggers are widely used in the automotive industry because they are easy to use and provide reliable information. Channels segments is divided into CAN & CAN FD, Ethernet, Flexray and LIN. CAN & CAN FD segment is dominating the market with the value of USD 1.47 Billion in 2017 as it allows a very fast communication speed high performance and low system effort. Connection Type is segmented into Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi, SD Card and USB. Bluetooth is playing a dominating role in shaping business growth and valued around USD 1.73 Billion in 2017 as there is increase in the amount of data collected from the cars which would generate the requirement of high speed real-time data transfers .The regulatory bodies’ segment is growing at the highest rate of CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period as the industry is trying to meet up new priorities and technologies of manufacturing self-driving cars and environment-friendly vehicles.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-data-logger-market-by-application-pre-sales-362191.html#sample

Increase in production of electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle testing is mobilising the growth of the data loggers market. Apart from this, technological advancements in modern vehicles is also paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products. But Inefficient and unskilled workforce and high cost associated with data acquisition systems may act as a restraint and might hamper the growth of market. Nevertheless, evaluating real-time vehicle data the market in coming years act as an opportunity to boost up the market in future.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.