WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Communication Technology Market 2019 Global Analysis Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Automotive Communication Technology Market:

Executive Summary

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025.

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of electronic devices in vehicles for IP-based routings in vehicles, data transmissions and others are driving the global automotive communication technology market growth over the forecast period across the globe. Some of the major drivers that are fueling the market growth are growing number of electronic systems in cars, government mandates followed by industry norms for reducing carbon emission and improving vehicle safety. Additionally, increasing sales of premium vehicles is expected driving the adoption of automotive communication technology.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Communication Technology market is segmented into bus model, application and vehicle class. Bus module is further segmented not LIN, CAN, FlexRay, MOST, and ethernet, application segment is divided into powertrain, body control & comfort, infotainment & communication, and safety & ADAS and vehicle class segment is further categorized into economy, mid-size and luxury. CAN segment is estimated to be the dominating segment in automotive communication technology market owing to increasing electronic content for applications including body control, powertrain, comfort, and infotainment & communication.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Communication Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India and the emerging automotive markets in these regions.

The leading market players mainly include-

Robert Bosch

Toshiba

Broadcom

Texas Instruments

NXP

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon

Renesas

on Semiconductor

Microchip

Continental

Cypress Semiconductor

Rohm Semiconductor

Xilinx

Melexis

Elmos Semiconductor

Vector Informatik

Intel

Maxim Integrated

Qualcomm

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741205-global-automotive-communication-technology-market-size-study-by

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bus Module:

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

Flexray

Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

Ethernet

By Application:

Powertrain

Body Control & Comfort

Infotainment & Communication

Safety & Adas

By Vehicle Class:

Economy

Mid-Size

Luxury

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Communication Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Bus Module

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. LIN

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. CAN

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. FlexRay

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. MOST

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Ethernet

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Powertrain

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Body Control & Comfort

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Infotainment & Communication

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Safety & ADAS

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3741205-global-automotive-communication-technology-market-size-study-by