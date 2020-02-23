Global Automotive Combination Switch Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

An automotive switch is an electromechanical device used to open or close an electrical circuit. Automotive switches have a wide variety of applications in a vehicle, including HVAC system, infotainment system, and electronic component systems. Automotive switches help the driver to control many variables, such as windows, infotainment, direction indicators, and headlights, without getting distracted from driving. The growth of the global automotive switch market is directly proportional to the sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. With the advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of integrated central panel and steering wheel, there is an increase in the automotive switch market.

The analysts forecast the global automotive combination switch market to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive combination switch market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive combination switch.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Combination Switch Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Delphi

• HELLA

• Valeo

• Bosch

• Toyodenso

Other prominent vendors

• Wells Vehicle Electronics

• JPM Group

• Leopold Kostal

• TOKAIRIKA

Market driver

• Central and user-friendly operational hub for controlling multiple functions

Market challenge

• Poor quality of raw material, resulting in malfunction and short lifespan of switch

Market trend

• Increased use of illuminated automotive switch

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

